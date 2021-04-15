IND USA
The image was shared by comedian Alex Boardman.(Twitter/@alexboardman)
Man spots eerie ‘face’ inside washing machine. Turns out to be this

While many shared how they would’ve reacted on spot, others expressed how the incident was enough to freak out an unsuspecting person.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:24 PM IST

It was a normal day for comedian for Alex Boardman as he loaded his washing machine with his pet dog’s blanket and pillow for a wash. Little did he know that an unexpected shock was waiting for him. Shared on Twitter, Boardman shared a picture of the shock that may leave you laughing out loud.

The post includes a picture of the washing machine showing the ‘face’. It was actually the face of singer David Bowie. “Forgot I’d washed the dog’s blanket and David Bowie cushion. Nearly just had a heart attack,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on April 6, the post has garnered over 37, 500 likes and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious situation. While many shared how they would’ve reacted on spot, others expressed how the incident was enough to freak out an unsuspecting person.


What do you think of this incident?

