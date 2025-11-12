Man takes bath in corridor of moving train, Railways reacts as video goes viral

In a bizarre incident that left passengers stunned, a young man was caught on camera bathing in the corridor of a moving train at Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station, all for the sake of making a reel. The video showed the passenger casually pouring water over himself and scrubbing in the open passageway just outside the toilet.(@CPRONCR/X)

The video, which quickly went viral, shows the passenger casually pouring water over himself and scrubbing in the open passageway just outside the toilet, completely unbothered by those around him.

The North Central Railway reacted after the video went viral, confirming that the passenger had been traced.

Railways condemn viral act:

In its statement, the department said the man had admitted to filming the act to gain popularity on social media. Legal action has been initiated against him by the RPF for creating a public nuisance and misconduct on railway property.

“North Central Railway requests all passengers not to engage in such inappropriate acts that cause inconvenience to others,” the post adds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Users online had mixed reactions to the video. Some laughed at the man’s attempt to make a reel inside the train, while others called it embarrassing and unhygienic.

Several users said that the craze for making reels has gone too far and that such acts disturb other passengers.

One of the users commented, "Please take immediate and strict action so that no one dares to repeat such behavior."

A second user commented, "People do anything to go viral, even FIR or fine doesn't stop them because they know they can earn much more from content than punishment."

Another user with a hint of sarcasm commented, "When the online examination centre is 1500 km away!"

Many users also urged the Railways to take strict action and remind people that trains are not film sets.