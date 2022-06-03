Man takes his granddad who has dementia to Manchester City’s final league game

In a video that would make you teary-eyed, a man took his 84-year-old granddad, who has dementia, to Manchester City’s final game of the Premier League season against Aston Villa. The elderly man had been a Manchester City fan since he was a six-year-old boy. He had a great time at the game as he sang songs along with the rest of the fans and even had the chance to go on the pitch.

The heartwarming video was posted on Instagram by the page Good News Movement 11 hours ago and it has got more than 1.5 million views so far. The man surprised his granddad and told him that he is taking him to Manchester City’s final game of the season. “Despite his condition getting a lot worse recently, I wanted to bring him to such a big game,” says a text insert on the video.

The elderly man while going to the game had a sudden memory loss and forgot his grandson’s name so just held on to his hand while he was in the car. When they reached the City of Manchester Stadium, the elderly man’s face lit up. The man’s grandson explained to him that this was the final game of the season and if Manchester City win, they would be crowned the Premier League champions. The granddad responded to him by saying “that’s terrific”. Once the game started, the elderly man’s memories started flooding back as he recalled the club’s song and chants. He is also seen cheering excitedly as Manchester City made a stunning comeback against Aston Villa to win the game 3-2. The elderly man, wearing a Manchester City jersey, even made it onto the pitch as fans were able to go on the ground after the game.

“BEAUTIFUL: This man takes his 84-year-old grandad, who has dementia, to the final game of the season. Grandpa has been a Manchester City fan since he was 6 years old. Some things are never forgotten... This duo is the good news!!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“When he got on the field. Young Grandpa came out,” commented an Instagram user. “Cherish all the moments and continue the kindness,” wrote another. “Some things don’t require your memory, just your heart,” said a third. “When people say ‘it’s just football’ they are so, so wrong,” reads another comment.

What do you think about this heartfelt video of the elderly man?