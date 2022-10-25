Home / Trending / Man takes his mom with him on a first date. Watch what happens next

Man takes his mom with him on a first date. Watch what happens next

trending
Published on Oct 25, 2022 12:00 PM IST

A man decided to take his mom on his first date. What happens next will amuse you.

Man takes mom on first date.(Instagram/@sidiously_)
Man takes mom on first date.(Instagram/@sidiously_)
ByVrinda Jain

First dates are always nerve-wracking. From feeling happy and excited to being nervous, a person goes through various emotions before the date even begins. While we do our best to make the other person comfortable, would you ever take your mother to your date? Well, generally, the answer to that could be a no. But, in a turn of events, a man tried taking his mother along with him on his first date.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user Siddesh Lokare, you can see that he is scrolling through Bumble. So, when he has his first date, he decides to take his mom with him. However, Lokare did not inform his mom or his date that they would be meeting each other. Further in the video, you can see Lokare getting nervous over this idea. But when his date meets his mother, she is a little taken aback; however, still makes her comfortable and introduces herself.

Take a look at the video here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed more than three lakh times. The video also has 35,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "I still can't believe how the girl was so comfortable and didn't get awkward at all. Kudos to her. Lovelyyyy" Another person added, "Oh wow, yarr aunty is so sweet and cool. As well, the girl she's amazing, with beautiful etiquette. I'm going to try it soon after the exams. Kaash mera crush hi mil jaaye." A third person wrote, "Omg! This is way too much for anyone!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dating apps in india dating instagram + 1 more
dating apps in india dating instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out