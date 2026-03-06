Man turns down ₹26 LPA job on onboarding day, chooses freelancing despite uncertainty: ‘Decision feels scary’

The debate between the stability of a regular job and the freedom of freelancing has long been discussed among professionals. The job offered Tiwari around ₹2.1 lakh per month. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Recently, a man shared online how he walked away from a ₹26 LPA job on the very day of onboarding, choosing an uncertain freelance path instead.

In a post on X, website designer Pushkar Tiwari explained that the decision has left him with mixed feelings.

“A few days ago, I walked away from a ₹26 LPA job right at the time of onboarding,” he wrote, adding that he has been thinking a lot about the choice since then.

Freelancing vs regular job: According to Tiwari, one side of him believes he made the right decision. He said he did not want to feel trapped in a traditional job role. However, another part of him keeps wondering if turning down such a large salary could turn out to be a major mistake.

The job offered him around ₹2.1 lakh per month. While that amount may not seem extraordinary in some big cities, Tiwari said the situation looks very different when seen from his background.

He explained that he comes from a small village in Madhya Pradesh, where earning ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 a month is often considered a good salary. Because of this, rejecting a job that offered several times that amount felt frightening.

Despite the risk, he chose to continue working as a freelancer. Tiwari admitted that freelancing does not provide the same stability as a regular job and often comes with many ups and downs.

Still, he said there was one thing he felt sure about. If he had accepted the job and started working, he believes he would have regretted the decision every single day.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.