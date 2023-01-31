Man visits McDonald’s first-ever automated outlet in US, documents his experience

Fast food chain McDonald’s opened their first-ever automated outlet in Texas’s Fort Worth last year, and it has since created a buzz on social media. From machines handling orders to robots bringing food, the facility is almost entirely automated. It is designed as a ‘grab and go’ facility with no arrangements to dine inside it. Recently, social media influencer Kaansanity visited the outlet and documented his experience. He even shared the video on his personal Instagram account. Expectedly, it attracted the attention of many.

“What do you guys think about this?” reads the caption of the video shared on the Instagram handle @kaansanity. It also accompanies a flushed face emoticon. The video begins with Kaansanity informing viewers about McDonald’s first automated outlet with no employees. As the video progresses, he gives a walkthrough of the small outlet and places an order through a kiosk. Guess what? A robot delivers it. Towards the end, he places an order online and picks it up through the drive-thru.

The video was shared on January 20. It has since then received more than 7.8 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also raked up over 16,300 likes and a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Maybe I’ll get the right order for once,” posted an individual. “My vote is no. I like people better than machines,” shared another. “Crispy French fries please,” commented a third. “How does the food get made?” inquired a fourth.

