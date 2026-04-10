Man wants to ask dad for ‘iss mahine ka kharcha paani’ after spending entire paycheck on friends

A viral Reddit post has highlighted the "spend-it-all" culture often seen among new professionals. The user recounted how he fulfilled a college-era promise to treat his friends, exhausting his monthly income on a premium 3-day celebration. While the post received support from some who viewed it as a "once-in-a-lifetime" celebration of friendship, others pointed out the irony of a working professional having to ask his father for monthly expenses immediately after a payday. The man’s post about treating friends with his second paycheck has prompted various responses on Reddit. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Well to be fair this is my second time receiving a salary , with the first one I gifted my parents, I posted it here you guys might remember as it kinda blew up,” a Reddit user posted.

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The individual continued, “Now when I received my second salary- I just went to my college friends and partied like I have never before. I have always told my friends ki ‘salary aane dono bhai saari udhaa dunga tumpe’, and if I include this party, flights, stay and other expenses for 3 days - I literally spent my entire salary almost and now I have to ask dad for iss mahine ka kharcha paani.”

The man also shared that though he spent his entire paycheck, he would not do the same from next month and will start saving for the future. “I hope from next salary onwards I start saving and do mature things with my money.”

He concluded his post with a picture which purportedly shows how much he spent on drinks and food while partying with friends. The bill shows a total of ₹19719.

How did social media react? An individual recounted, “My party for 6 of my friends back in 2007 used to be a chicken soup, chicken 65, parotta, and fried rice. And after tips & everything, the total bill used to be less than ₹200. Strange how we have evolved over 20 years.” Another expressed, “Bro gave a party to the Pub staff too, with 768 spent on Service Charge. Bro ki itni khushi. Haha, jokes aside, well done, man. Focus well on the job and invest wisely. Cheers.”

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A third commented, “Yo, this is it, this living!! Many more parties.” A fourth wrote, “Real flex splurge in first 3 months , yolo.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)