Man wears special outfit while picking up best friend from airport. Watch hilarious video

A video of a man waiting to pick up his best friend from the airport has turned into a source of laughter for many on Instagram. The video, which is now being re-shared by many, shows the man wearing a very special outfit. Author Jay Shetty, among others, also posted the video on his Instagram page. Since being shared, the clip is going all kinds of viral.

“These two could not stop laughing,” reads a part of the caption Shetty shared. The video opens to show a man waiting for his best friend while standing with his back towards his camera. Soon his friends appear and upon seeing the man starts laughing out loud. The reason is the man’s outfit that has pictures of his own face printed all over.

The clip was originally posted by Instagram user James with the caption, “Picking up my best mate from the airport.” The clip, however, went viral after being re-shared by Shetty.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over 5.3 million views and the numbers are rapidly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“These are my kind of people. It’s the uncontrollable laughter for me,” posted an Instagram user. “When two souls connect no words are needed because you just get each other,” joked another. “The socks though,” expressed a third. “Genuine friendship right there…,” wrote a fourth. Many shared laughing out loud emoticons to show their reactions.