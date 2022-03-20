Man’s funny ‘magic trick’ in front of policeman will make you laugh out loud

Have you ever seen something in life or on the Internet, that makes you feel what even was the point of this? These videos or moments often end up being quite hilarious in their pointlessness. This video that has been posted on Instagram, has created waves for similar reasons and has been making netizens laugh out loud. This video involves a man presenting a magic trick to a policeman who can be seen in his vehicle, in the most hilarious way ever.

The video opens to show how a man walks up to a police vehicle that is parked on the side of a road. Viewers can easily see that he is carrying a sheet in his hands that he holds up and starts waving in front of the policeman. He then bends down in order to make it seem like he has disappeared. But the policeman can clearly see him right there and is simply lost for words at this point!

“When you touch me like this!” reads the caption that this video was shared with. The caption was complete with a few hashtags like #thismagicmoment #siegfriedandjoy #streetmagic #lasvegas #luxemburg #magicshow #magictrick #police #whenyoutouchedmelikethis #gonewiththewind #meme #song. The poster has even tagged singer Celine Dion in the caption. There is a good chance that this video will not only make you laugh out loud but will also make your day in general.

Watch the funny magic video below:

This video was recorded in Berlin, Germany and posted on Instagram on March 1 and it has so far garnered more than 5.5 lakh views already. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop laughing at this.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “The crawling on the ground is epic lol.” “This is something Michael Scott would do,” reads another comment as a reference to the character from The Office. A third comment hilariously reads, “The amount of preparation that must’ve gone into this is astounding.”

What are your thoughts on this hilarious magic trick? Would you have reacted any differently than the policeman?