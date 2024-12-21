Man’s penis ‘turns to bone’: Doctors discover 63-year-old’s rare condition after he falls on his butt

When a man visited the doctors complaining of knee pain after falling on his buttocks, he never imagined that the investigation by the medical experts would bring him face-to-face with a rare condition he was suffering from. As it turned out, doctors discovered that his penis was “turning into bone” - a condition known as penile ossification. After discovering that his penis is “turning into bone,” the man declined further examination and treatment. (Urology Case Reports/Unsplash/dorner)

What is penile ossification?

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), “penile ossification often presents as a painless hard mass on the penile shaft.” The organisation further stated that the condition is associated with “Peyronie’s disease, trauma, gout and other metabolic disorders.”

Reportedly, it is caused when there is a calcium buildup in the soft tissue of the penis. It further leads to a bony extraskeletal structure inside the male organ.

How was he treated?

The man, after being diagnosed with the condition, reportedly left the hospital despite medical advice. He also refused further examination and treatment.

As per Live Science, the pain caused by the condition is managed using injections, oral painkillers or topical medicines. The calcification in the penis is treated using shock-wave therapy. In it, the doctors use sonic pulses to break down the body buildup.

What makes the case rare?

Less than 40 cases of penile ossification have been documented in scientific literature. According to the outlet, those aged between 40 and 70 years usually suffer from this condition. However, it can affect anyone with a penis.

"The ossification usually takes place in the mid-shaft of the penis with few cases reporting involvement of the entire shaft," medics at the Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, where the man went for his knee pain, said in their report.