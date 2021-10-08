Man’s reaction after delivering packages will make you smile. Watch

There are some videos on the Internet that are simply sweet to watch. They may capture simple incidents but those videos often leave people with a smile. This video involving a delivery man is one such clip.

The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption “He made that look too easy.” The video opens to show a text that reads “After delivering our packages today, our driver did this.”

The video opens to show a man delivering a few packages in front of a door. What he does next has left people happy. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video:

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 1,130 likes and counting. It has also accumulated several comments.

“Best delivery guy ever,” wrote an Instagram user along with a heart emoticon. “Wow. So cool and he’s so good,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

