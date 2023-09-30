Map shows how to sail from India to US in ‘straight line,’ piques Elon Musk’s interest

An account on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a picture of a map. The map claims how one can travel from India to the United States in a ‘straight line’ through sea route ‘without touching a single piece of land’. Expectedly, the picture is going viral and piquing the interest of people. It also caught the attention of billionaire Elon Musk, who dropped a comment on the picture. Elon Musk reacted to this map that shows the sea route between India and the United States. (X/@Locati0ns)

“Without touching a single piece of land, it’s possible to sail from India to the USA in a completely straight line,” reads the caption shared along with a picture of the map posted on X by Epic Maps. The account shares ‘educational and informative world maps’ on the microblogging platform.

The picture shows a blue coloured line connecting India and the United States. While India is marked with point A, the United States is marked with point P. The map also highlights the distance between the two countries via this route. It is 29,800 km.

Take a look at the map here:

The post, since being shared on September 28, accumulated over 6.3 million views. It has also garnered numerous reactions from people, including one from Elon Musk.

Musk replied to the post and simply wrote, “Whoa.”

Here’s how other X users reacted to this post:

“You can make a shorter route through the Panama Canal instead of going around the whole South America. It’s an incredible experience to sail through the Panama Canal,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Interesting!”

“That’s an interesting fact, hard to see it in 2D but with the globe it becomes clear,” wrote a third.

A fourth shared, “Now that’s epic.”

“Go the other way. It’s shorter,” claimed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “I’m no map maker. But I’m certain there’s a route with a less distance.”

