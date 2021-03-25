Marlow the dog meets vacuum cleaning robot. Watch what happens next

The Internet is a filled with videos that capture adorable antics of the dogs. Do you often find yourself exploring the treasure pool to search for clips which leave you with a smile on your face? Then this video of a dog named Marlow is what you need to see for your daily dose of happiness.

Shared on official Twitter profile of WeRateDogs, the video captures an encounter between the pooch and a vacuum cleaning robot.

“This is Marlow. She would like this robot to stop removing her hair from the household. Tired of asking nicely. 12/10,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away much, take a look at what the video shows:

This is Marlow. She would like this robot to stop removing her hair from the household. Tired of asking nicely. 12/10 pic.twitter.com/12cnQh1plr — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) March 23, 2021

The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly one million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people. The share also prompted people to tweet about similar encounters of their pets.

Just like this individual who wrote, “Tikka hasn’t quite decided what it is yet but is pretty sure she doesn’t like it,” while sharing this video.

Tikka hasn’t quite decided what it is yet but is pretty sure she doesn’t like it 😂 pic.twitter.com/UWtfxvYLR7 — Juliet Reynolds (@julietreynolds) March 23, 2021

Here’s what some other pet parents shared:

This is Gypsy, she's very protective of her food bowl, despite the fact that it's a shared bowl. The other one is Sadie, she's very energetic and jumps a lot. pic.twitter.com/2E4p5FAnMU — Kael Kennedy (@KennedyKael) March 23, 2021

My dog & cat are terrified of Bruce (our Roomba), but I once had a cat who used Bruce for a pillow. He didn’t even open his eyes when Bruce sang the song of his people & rolled off to work. — Caliente’s Mama (@CalientesMama) March 23, 2021

This should be a new Olympic sport. Perfect score for the poise, the skill, the technique, the concentration, and the dogree of difficulty pic.twitter.com/AZ7eKGk1L4 — laflifawa (@laflifawa) March 23, 2021

OMG too cute! I ordered one of these floor cleaning robots months ago; it's still in the box. After seeing this video, may have to try it out. My pooch is way too big to climb on top of the robot, but I have no doubt she'd try to eat the new vacuum cleaner monster🙃🐕😂 — Silvija Vecrumba (@SVecrumba) March 23, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?

