The image shows a dog named Marlow.(Twitter/@dog_rates)
Marlow the dog meets vacuum cleaning robot. Watch what happens next

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly one million views - and counting.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:01 AM IST

The Internet is a filled with videos that capture adorable antics of the dogs. Do you often find yourself exploring the treasure pool to search for clips which leave you with a smile on your face? Then this video of a dog named Marlow is what you need to see for your daily dose of happiness.

Shared on official Twitter profile of WeRateDogs, the video captures an encounter between the pooch and a vacuum cleaning robot.

“This is Marlow. She would like this robot to stop removing her hair from the household. Tired of asking nicely. 12/10,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away much, take a look at what the video shows:

The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly one million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments from people. The share also prompted people to tweet about similar encounters of their pets.

Just like this individual who wrote, “Tikka hasn’t quite decided what it is yet but is pretty sure she doesn’t like it,” while sharing this video.

Here’s what some other pet parents shared:

What are your thoughts on the video?

