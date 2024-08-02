Massive hoarding collapses on busy road in Thane, near Mumbai. Shocking moment captured on camera

Videos of rainfall across different parts of India have taken over social media. Amid them, a scary video has made its way onto X. It captures a massive hoarding crushing three parked vehicles at Sahajanand Chowk of Kalyan in Thane. Reportedly, no one was injured in the incident. This image shows a huge hoarding on top of a few parked vehicles in Thane, near Mumbai. (X/@ANI)

ANI posted a video on the incident on X. “A wooden hoarding collapsed at Sahajanand Chowk of Kalyan in Thane at 10:18 am this morning. No casualties reported, 3 vehicles were damaged in the incident,” reads the caption.

The video opens to show an unassuming scene of a busy road with vehicles passing by. Some autos and cars are seen parked on the side of the road. Within moments, a flash appears on the screen, seemingly from a lightning bolt. A few seconds after that, a huge hoarding comes crashing down on the parked cars. The video shows one auto driver escaping in the nick of time. It also shows people gathering around the hoarding to help others.

The video of the incident has gone viral:

People didn't take long to share their thoughts on the scary incident. While some said they were thankful that no one was injured, others expressed their outrage over poor infrastructure. A few also demanded authorities conduct an investigation. Some also dropped sarcastic comments, like this individual who wrote, “Fault of the hoarding.”

Tehsildar of Kalyan, Sachin Shejal, told PTI that rescue operations were underway, and a team was sent to the spot. He ruled out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it.

Though the hoarding is massive, its exact dimension is still unknown.