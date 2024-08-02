Massive hoarding collapses on busy road in Thane, near Mumbai. Shocking moment captured on camera
A video shared on X shows the hoarding falling on vehicles parked below it. Reportedly, no one was injured in the incident.
Videos of rainfall across different parts of India have taken over social media. Amid them, a scary video has made its way onto X. It captures a massive hoarding crushing three parked vehicles at Sahajanand Chowk of Kalyan in Thane. Reportedly, no one was injured in the incident.
ANI posted a video on the incident on X. “A wooden hoarding collapsed at Sahajanand Chowk of Kalyan in Thane at 10:18 am this morning. No casualties reported, 3 vehicles were damaged in the incident,” reads the caption.
Also Read: SUV spins out of control in Gurgaon's flooded waters after heavy rain, driver stuck inside. Video
The video opens to show an unassuming scene of a busy road with vehicles passing by. Some autos and cars are seen parked on the side of the road. Within moments, a flash appears on the screen, seemingly from a lightning bolt. A few seconds after that, a huge hoarding comes crashing down on the parked cars. The video shows one auto driver escaping in the nick of time. It also shows people gathering around the hoarding to help others.
The video of the incident has gone viral:
People didn't take long to share their thoughts on the scary incident. While some said they were thankful that no one was injured, others expressed their outrage over poor infrastructure. A few also demanded authorities conduct an investigation. Some also dropped sarcastic comments, like this individual who wrote, “Fault of the hoarding.”
Also Read: Amid record-breaking rainfall in Pune, internet shares scary visuals of flooded city
Tehsildar of Kalyan, Sachin Shejal, told PTI that rescue operations were underway, and a team was sent to the spot. He ruled out the possibility of anyone being trapped under it.
Though the hoarding is massive, its exact dimension is still unknown.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world