McDonald's employees surprise manager with a new laptop, netizens in awe. Watch

Published on Dec 28, 2022 01:49 PM IST

A video of a manager's joyful response to receiving a Chromebook laptop from his workers has gone viral on the net.

ByVrinda Jain

Christmas is the time when everyone plans a surprise for their loved ones. Many people bring in gifts and wait for others to open them and record their reactions. This year, employees at a McDonald's franchise in the United Kingdom likewise decided to give their manager a special thank-you for all of his efforts and commitment to the team.

A video of the manager's joyful response to receiving a Chromebook laptop from his workers was posted on Twitter by user @UB1UB2. In the video, you can see the employees surrounding their manager and handing him the laptop. When he opens up the present, he is immediately taken aback.

The post's caption read, "This McDonald's manager was left speechless on Christmas after his staff gifted him a Chromebook Laptop to thank him for his hard work and dedication to the team! #Uxbridge"

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 13,000 times and has several likes and comments. Many people thought that this was a heartwarming gesture.

Take a look at the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "That's brilliant and such a show of support and loyalty from his team Maybe @McDonaldsUK can do something cool for the team and the manager - they're diamonds!" A second person said, "He must do a lot that didn't go unnoticed, nice one from the staff." A third person added, "Well done to his team. Good managers are far and few between."

mcdonald's united kingdom viral video
mcdonald's united kingdom viral video

