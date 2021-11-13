Home / Trending / Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma celebrates Wangala festival with family, posts pics
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma celebrates Wangala festival with family, posts pics

"Wangala festival Garo hills with family and friends,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma wrote while sharing the images.
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma with his wife.(Instagram/@conrad_k_sangma)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 08:10 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, just a few hours ago, took to Instagram to share pictures of him celebrating Wangala festival with his family and friends.

“Wangala festival Garo hills with family and friends,” Sangma wrote while sharing the images. The first image is a selfie and it shows the chief minister with his wife. One of the pictures also shows a dance performence.

Take a look at the post:

+

The post, since being shared about three hours ago, has gathered more than 5,800 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions. A few posted fire or heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Nice pic sir. Regards to ma'am,” posted an Instagram user. “Both are looking so awesome,” expressed another. “Lovely photos,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma?

conrad sangma instagram
