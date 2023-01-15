Home / Trending / Meghalaya DGP shares video of his pet dog performing different tricks. Watch

Meghalaya DGP shares video of his pet dog performing different tricks. Watch

Published on Jan 15, 2023 08:07 AM IST

The video showing Meghalaya DGP and his adorable dog was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from a Twitter video, shows Meghalaya DGP with his pet dog.(Twitter/@lrbishnoiips)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Dr L R Bishnoi, Meghalaya’s Director General of Police (DGP), recently took to Twitter to share a video of his pet dog. The wonderful clip shows the pooch doing various tricks perfectly. Chances are, the video will leave you smiling and also make you want to applaud the animal.

“Dogs never let us down. Dogs do talk but only to those who know how to care. Had small interactive pleasure with Max, our pet. His companionship always works wonders in offering happiness. He remained alert after seeing biscuits in my hand,” the DGP tweeted while sharing the post.

The video shows how the dog skillfully performs the tricks with the police officer:

Since being posted, the video has gathered close to 6,800 views. Additionally, it has received more than 350 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the post has prompted people to share various comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Great to see you with a beautiful and genius dog. I am also so fond of dogs and their working outputs,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow. Superb,” shared another. “Very well trained. Max is very intelligent, sweet and amazing. Good to see you both,” commented a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

viral video dog video
Story Saved
