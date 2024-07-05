‘Memories of a Mumbai night’: Virat Kohli clicks selfie as fans celebrate T20 World Cup win in background

ICC took to Instagram to share a series of pictures showing the members of the Indian cricket team reaching Mumbai, where thousands of fans gathered to celebrate the team's T20 World Cup win. Among those pictures is a photo that has especially captured people's attention. It shows Virat Kohli taking a selfie with fans cheering in the background. The image shows Indian players, including Virat Kohli, celebrating with fans cheering in the background after the team’s T20 World Cup win. (Instagram/@icc)

“Memories of a Mumbai night to last a lifetime,” ICC wrote as they shared the pictures. The first two images make one photo, which shows the players facing the camera while holding the prestigious T20 trophy. A sea of fans is seen in the background. As for the picture of Virat Kohli, it shows him holding his phone in one hand with a huge smile on his face.

Take a look at the photos of the celebrations here:

Shared two hours ago, the post has gone viral, with over 1.8 lakh likes, and the number is quickly increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about ICC's post?

“Virat Kohli clicking a selfie is a vibe,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Pride of nation, emotions for Blue.” A third joined in, “The King. The GOAT. The run machine. The chase master. Virat Kohli.” A fourth individual wrote, “Epic crowd of India's history.”

India lifted the coveted T20 World Cup 2024 trophy on June 29 after beating South Africa in the final match. This win was particularly significant as it was Team India's first T20 World Cup win since 2007, when India won the inaugural T20 World Cup. In 2024, India won the tournament without losing a single match.

What are your thoughts on this photo of Virat Kohli clicking a selfie as fans cheer in the background to celebrate Team India's T20 World Cup win? Did the picture leave you with a smile?