Men risk their lives to save driver from a burning car. Watch dramatic video

A group of men are being hailed as heroes after a video showing them saving a driver from a burning car was posted online. OPP Highway Safety Division took to Twitter to share the clip along with a descriptive caption.

“A 36-year-old man from Toronto who experienced a medical episode is alive because of the heroic efforts of five men who risked their lives as the vehicle began to burn with the driver still inside. They got the driver’s door open to save the driver. You are my #HERO. July 4, '22,” the department wrote while sharing the dramatic video.

A video opens to show a highway with an area covered in smoke. The clip then captures another scene showing the reason behind the smoke – a burning car. The video then proceeds to show a group of men saving the car’s driver and bringing him to safety.

A 36 year old man from Toronto who experienced a medical episode is alive because of the heroic efforts of five men who risked their lives as the vehicle began to burn with the driver still inside. They got the drivers door open to save the driver. You are my #HERO. July 4, '22 pic.twitter.com/bwE43tMhn1 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 7, 2022

The video has been posted on July 7. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 8.6 lakh views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. While some applauded the brave men, a few posted how they keep certain tools handy during driving.

“If ever in a situation where you need to get through the window, remove one of the vehicle's headrests and slam the metal points against the glass. This will cause the window to shatter with minimal force required,” suggested a Twitter user. “Every single one of these men should be recognized for their bravery,” posted another.

“I just broke into tears watching this. Life has been so wild and heavy for so many. Humanity seems somewhat lost, and then you see this. Thank you to these incredible humans,” commented a third. “WOW!! Thank you for sharing this story. I think seeing people do what is needed to save a strange has never been more important. These men are the best examples of what humanity has to offer. #everydayHero,” wrote a fourth.

