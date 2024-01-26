Mesmerised MS Dhoni looks at Indian Flag, Sakshi Singh shares video

Sakshi Singh took to Instagram to share a video featuring her husband and legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. Shared to celebrate Republic Day 2024, the clip captures Dhoni looking at an unfurled flag of India. The image shows MS Dhoni looking at the Indian flag. (Instagram/@sakshisingh_r)

The video is posted without any caption. In the video, MS Dhoni is seen standing in an area surrounded by beautiful pink flowers. In the short clip, Dhoni is seen looking at the flag. The video is set to the patriotic song Sare Jahan Se Achha.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Take a look at this video by Sakshi Singh:

The video was posted a little over 30 minutes ago. Since then, the clip has collected close to 5.7 lakh views. The share has also accumulated nearly 47,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Thank you for this. Jai Hind,” read a comment from the official Instagram page of Chennai Super Kings. An individual added, “This is so wholesome.” A third joined, “This is the best.” A fourth wrote, “I love this video.” Many reacted to the clip using heart emoticons.

About MS Dhoni:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, lovingly called Mahi or Thala, is the Indian cricketer under whose captaincy India lifted the ICC Men’s World Cup 2011 trophy, after 28 years. His career is filled with several illustrious achievements and moments.

Born in Ranchi, he made his International Cricket debut in 2004 and went on to become one of the one of the most legendary players in not just India but world.

What are your thoughts on this video of MS Dhoni? Did the clip leave you with a smile?