Microsoft manager laid off after 25 years: Man shares bittersweet farewell after sudden job loss

Microsoft began job cuts that will reportedly affect 9,000 employees across the organisation. According to an Associated Press report, the company started sending layoff notices on Wednesday to employees working in the tech giant’s Xbox video game business and other divisions. A manager based in the USA, impacted by this mass layoff, has opened up about being hit by this sudden firing, adding that it came after he celebrated his 25 years in the company just months ago. A Microsoft employee wrote on LinkedIn that he was fired after working in the tech company for over two decades. (Representational image). (Unsplash/helencramer)

“In May, I celebrated a significant milestone at Microsoft - 25 years of dedicated service. Today, however, marks a bittersweet moment as I share that I have been laid off,” Chris Bynum, whose LinkedIn says he worked as a “Customer Success Account Management - Manager”, wrote.

He shared that this “unexpected turn” has impacted many of his colleagues, including his entire team. He also thanked his colleagues in the following line and wished them the best for their future. “As I navigate this new chapter, I remain open to exploring fresh opportunities,” Bynum continued.

According to Bynum’s LinkedIn profile, he joined the company in May 2000. He continued working with the tech giant in various roles throughout the years.

Social media shows support:

While many expressed sadness over the sudden layoff, others extended their support by sharing about contacts and opportunities.

Microsoft on mass layoffs:

“We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” said a Microsoft spokesperson, reported CNBC.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the cut will affect several teams around the world. The company is reportedly reducing the layers of managers between top executives and individual contributors.

“To position Gaming for enduring success and allow us to focus on strategic growth areas, we will end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness,” Microsoft’s CEO of gaming, Phil Spencer, wrote in a Wednesday memo addressed to the employees, according to CNBC.

Until now, Microsoft's biggest layoff was in May this year when the company fired about 6,000 workers - nearly 3% of its global workforce.