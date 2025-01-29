Millionaire wants to give away a bag of his age-reversal plasma: 'Who wants it?'

Anti-ageing enthusiast and US millionaire Bryan Johnson has revealed that he has stopped using his son's blood for plasma therapy in his age-reversal endeavours. The tech entrepreneur had recruited his 17-year-old son, Talmage, and his 70-year-old father, Richard, to join him in “the world’s first multigenerational plasma exchange.” The tech millionaire revealed that he has now upgraded and will no longer inject his son's blood.(X/@bryan_johnson)

The controversial procedure included a full liter of his blood being removed from the teen's body and separated into plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Next, the 47-year-old had his son's plasma infused into his veins.

However, the tech millionaire revealed that he has now upgraded and will no longer inject his son's blood. "I am no longer injecting my son's blood. I've upgraded to something else: total plasma exchange. Steps: 1. Take out all blood from body 2. Separate plasma from blood 3. Replace plasma with 5% albumin & IVIG," he explained in a series of posts.

Johnson threw an offer for his fans posing with a bag of his plasma. "Here's my bag of plasma. Who wants it?" he said.

Take a look at the post:

The post which gained millions of views had more than a few takers. "Bryan, if i wanted to buy this bag of plasma how much would you charge?" asked one of them.

Johnson replied saying he was open to donating the plasma. "I'd be happy to donate it to someone. Plasma has a whole range of health therapies. It's just logistically and regulatory challenging," he said.

"What’s the cost of this? Is it a walk in and walk out ordeal that just takes a long time?" asked another.

The millionaire had earlier shared comparative data on his and his son's night-time erections. The absurd post was not received well by social media which questioned Johnson's reasoning behind such bizarre data collection.

