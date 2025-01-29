Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Millionaire wants to give away a bag of his age-reversal plasma: 'Who wants it?'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 29, 2025 07:59 PM IST

US millionaire Bryan Johnson has ended his controversial use of his son's blood for plasma therapy,

Anti-ageing enthusiast and US millionaire Bryan Johnson has revealed that he has stopped using his son's blood for plasma therapy in his age-reversal endeavours. The tech entrepreneur had recruited his 17-year-old son, Talmage, and his 70-year-old father, Richard, to join him in “the world’s first multigenerational plasma exchange.”

The tech millionaire revealed that he has now upgraded and will no longer inject his son's blood.(X/@bryan_johnson)
The tech millionaire revealed that he has now upgraded and will no longer inject his son's blood.(X/@bryan_johnson)

The controversial procedure included a full liter of his blood being removed from the teen's body and separated into plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. Next, the 47-year-old had his son's plasma infused into his veins.

However, the tech millionaire revealed that he has now upgraded and will no longer inject his son's blood. "I am no longer injecting my son's blood. I've upgraded to something else: total plasma exchange. Steps: 1. Take out all blood from body 2. Separate plasma from blood 3. Replace plasma with 5% albumin & IVIG," he explained in a series of posts.

Johnson threw an offer for his fans posing with a bag of his plasma. "Here's my bag of plasma. Who wants it?" he said.

Take a look at the post:

The post which gained millions of views had more than a few takers. "Bryan, if i wanted to buy this bag of plasma how much would you charge?" asked one of them.

Johnson replied saying he was open to donating the plasma. "I'd be happy to donate it to someone. Plasma has a whole range of health therapies. It's just logistically and regulatory challenging," he said.

"What’s the cost of this? Is it a walk in and walk out ordeal that just takes a long time?" asked another.

The millionaire had earlier shared comparative data on his and his son's night-time erections. The absurd post was not received well by social media which questioned Johnson's reasoning behind such bizarre data collection.

(Also read: Millionaire Bryan Johnson reveals bizarre data on his and son’s nighttime erections: ‘Wildest engagement bait’)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On