Ministry of Railways shares video of 'beast' Wag12B, Internet reacts

The Ministry of Railways frequently updates its followers on advances in the railway industry by posting intriguing images and information onsocial media. This time, the ministry shared about 'India’s most powerful Electric Locomotive'- Wag12B. Snapshot of Wag12B in action. (X/@RailMinIndia)

"Beast of Indian Railways:- Wag12B India’s most powerful Electric Locomotive," wrote the Ministry of Railways on X. They also shared a video where you can see the locomotive in action. (Also Read: Railways Ministry hops on ‘Just looking like a wow’ trend. Here’s how)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on December 3. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 2.3 million views and over 13,000 likes. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's what people are saying about this clip:

An individual wrote, "Had never seen Indian Railways carrying containers like this. Amazing!"

A second shared, "The patience this drivers had is incredible."

A third added, "Power on the tracks Introducing the Beast of Indian Railways, Wag12B - India's most powerful electric locomotive. A true engineering marvel and a leap forward in rail technology."

"Wow. That's truly a weight lifter. Big Salute to Indian Railways," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Satisfying video and nice to see the growth of Railways. Keep it up, Railways."

"Very much needed. A fast goods carrier. To improve the economy. Currently, the goods train are too slow," said a fifth.

A sixth expressed, "This is excellent."

More about Wag12B:

According to a press release shared by PIB, Wag12B is "built in one of India’s largest integrated greenfield manufacturing facilities, these are the nation’s most powerful ‘Made-In-India’ Electric Locomotives. Wag12B are state of the art IGBT based, 3 phase drive and 12000 horsepower electric locomotive."

