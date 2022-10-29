Mira Kapoor shares funny reel on kaju katli, netizens relate to her

Diwali is not just a festival of lights; there is so much more to this day. From the Diwali ki safai to the clothing, everything makes us happy. But what people truly love around this time are the snacks and sweets that they get to relish! We have boxes full of desserts that we can't seem to get off in these few days. And it seems like, Mira Kapoor, too, can't get enough of a delicious piece of kaju katli. Mira Kapoor recently shared a reel where she revealed how much she likes to have this sweet.

In the short clip, Mira Kapoor took on the Instagram trend where she first wrote, "I don't have a sweet tooth. " This was followed by "kaju katli: Love me, hate me, you can't ignore me." In the caption's post, she wrote, "Post Diwali discipline. "

Take a look at the reel shared by Mira Kapoor here:

This reel was shared just a few hours ago on her Instagram. Since then, it has been viewed 1.1 million times and has 132,000 likes and several comments. One person said, "Totally, Kaju katli reigns." A second person added, "Kaju katli is Kaju katli, after all." "Wow, Kaju katli is love," a third person added. A fourth person said, "Kaju katli was my fav growing up. I can't remember the last time I ate one." Many other people have reacted by using emojis.