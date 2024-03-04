Mitsubishi executive, 77, sings Tamil song from Rajinikanth's Muthu, impresses people

At Pondicherry University, a 77-year-old Mitsubishi executive won hearts by performing a rendition of a Tamil song from the renowned Rajnikanth film Muthu. In a video that went viral on social media, the senior executive can be seen singing and dancing to the song as students and peers cheer him on. After the video of the man was shared on X, it garnered significant attention and received tons of praise from netizens. Mr Kuboki singing a song from Rajnikanth's film in Pondicherry University. (Instagram/@Ananth Rupanagudi)

The video was shared on the microblogging platform by Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer Ananth Rupanagudi. In the caption of the post, Rupanagudi wrote, "At the age of 77, Mr. Kuboki San of Mitsubishi Corporation Ltd, Japan, at the GLOBIZZ'24 event conducted by Pondicherry University! He enthralled the MBA students with the Tamil Song from Rajnikanth starred movie 'Muthu', which has been rocking in Japan since 1995!" (Also Read: Girl’s amazing rendition of Animal song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge stuns people)

The video shows Kuboki standing near a podium with a mic in his hands. As the music plays on the speaker, he starts singing along with the beats. Soon, the students burst into excitement after hearing him. Many even clap for him and cheer him on. The video also captures Kuboki's energy and enthusiasm as he moves around the stage, dancing while singing the song.

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on March 2. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over three lakh views. The share also has more than 5,400 likes and numerous comments. Many people loved his performance and flocked to the comments section of the post to shower praise on him. (Also Read: African artist’s soul-stirring rendition of Rabindra Sangeet wows people)

Check out how people reacted:

An individual said, "The reach of peak Thalaivar is miles ahead of any other Indian hero."

A second added, "Music has no language, no barriers. It just enters through your ears, touches your soul and makes a permanent home in your mind."

"I love his enthusiasm," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Music is truly in itself a language."

A fifth added, "This is wholesome."