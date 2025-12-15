MNC employee considers quitting within 3 months of joining after colleagues ignore boundaries: 'Toxic culture'

A newly hired employee at a multinational company has sparked a discussion online after opening up about feeling mentally exhausted just 3 months into her job, claiming the work environment has become so stressful that she is considering quitting. Redditor said her team shows little respect for her time or personal boundaries.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post shared on Reddit, the woman, who is based in Singapore, said her team shows little respect for her time or personal boundaries. According to her, colleagues expect instant responses and repeatedly call her if she does not reply to messages within “2 to 3 minutes”. She said that the calls often continue even after her official working hours end. She also stated that a few teammates can’t even be bothered to handle the simplest tasks themselves, preferring to dump everything on her.

“They’re not willing to do anything even as minor as changing a value in a slide,” she wrote. “They’d rather email or text me to do it! They even ask why I am leaving when it’s post working hours,” the Redditor added.

Feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about how long she can cope, the original poster aksed other users for advice. “Should I leave? I would like to ask for anyone’s opinion on this matter,” she wrote.

Social media reactions

Her post quickly drew mixed reactions from fellow Redditors. Some felt that three months may be too short a period to label a workplace as “toxic,” suggesting that the situation could be the result of mismatched expectations or work styles.

“Usually 3 months is too short to understand rationality of “toxic” and to understand the culture. These types of work culture pretty common in MNCs, especially if you are in operations. It might just be your working style does not align with theirs and not because they are toxic,” one user wrote.

Another user argued that firm or urgent behaviour at work does not automatically amount to toxicity, especially if it is driven by tight deadlines or client pressure. “The email and ask you to do it miiiiiight be to maintain one source of truth... If they don't have versioning... Which would mean they're dumb not evil. The rest? Inexcusable,” they wrote.

One commenter advised her to observe the team dynamics a little longer, communicate her concerns clearly, and consider speaking to her manager before making a decision. They added that if the situation does not improve, she should ideally secure another role before resigning.

Another urged her to consider the long-term impact of leaving early and whether the experience could still offer professional growth. “Even leaving has its consequences....it can reflect on your resume. Working in a toxic culture is also a form of training… Don't get emotional if you can. It's a job so treat it as one and weigh the pros and cons. But if it starts to screw your mind, leave. Bec you can no longer be objective. It's affecting your sanity,” the user said.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)