Mom and son dance to Jab Chhaye Mera Jadoo. You’ll watch it on loop

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos. However, amid those the clips that show parents and their kids performing different artforms together are incredibly beautiful to watch. One such video was posted on Instagram that shows a man dancing with his mom. They dance to the hit Bollywood track Jab Chhaye Mera Jadoo. The image shows a mom dancing to Jab Chhaye Mera Jadoo with her son. (Instagram/@ucancallme_visu)

The video opens to show the man and his mom twinning. While the man is wearing a maroon shirt and a pair of jeans, his mom is seen wearing a salwar of the same colour. She also has a beautiful flower on her hair. They both are seen standing on what appears to be a rooftop and dancing enthusiastically to the song. There is a chance that their sweet performance will make you say ‘Aww’.

Instagram user Viswaraj Lim shared the video on his personal page that shows him dancing with his mom. “Ok let’s go! With my mom’s choice song,” he wrote along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the beautiful dance video of the mom and son:

Did the video make you want to say ‘How cute’ or something on those lines? You’re not alone! Several Instagram users took to the comments section of the video to share how much they loved the performance.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the mom-son duo:

“This is so precious. Mom and son’s love is eternal,” posted an Instagram user. “You mom looks very beautiful,” shared another. “Sweet mom,” expressed a third. “Just wowwwww,” commented a fourth. “I love how your mom is enjoying the dance,” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted back on May 21. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the video has received more than 3.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several likes. What are your thoughts on the video?