Monkey climbs into tourist's arms in Mexico to get a hug. Watch

The videos that show the sweet bond of love between animals and humans are absolutely adorable to watch. Case in point, this video showcasing a monkey hugging a man. There is a chance that the video will warm your heart.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. “LOVE IS UNIVERSAL: this monkey climbed onto the balcony for some love... then he went back into his natural habitat,” they wrote. They also added “I love all animals but have a soft spot for monkeys,” while replying to their own post.”

The video opens to show a text. “POV: You’re on vacation in Mexico and a monkey climbs up to your balcony and straight into your arms,” it reads. The video shows a man sitting on a chair hugging the animal.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being posted about a day ago, has gathered more than 2.9 lakh likes. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Omg this made my heart song!! And the smile on this man’s face is beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sometimes all you need is a hug,” posted another. “That’s like really sweet… but it would freak me out,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON