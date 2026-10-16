New York CEO says AI agents cut her weekly household admin time from up to 8 hours to 2
A CEO and mother of three revealed how AI agents helped her manage school emails, sports schedules and family meals.
A New York-based CEO and mother of three has revealed how she uses artificial intelligence (AI) to manage her family's busy schedules, school emails and meal planning, reducing hours of household responsibilities to just two hours a week.
(Also read: Meta AI chief says Zuckerberg’s instant, long WhatsApp texts taught him 'ruthless prioritisation')
Carrol Chang, CEO of Andela, a company that connects businesses with technical talent, told Business Insider that she developed AI agents using several models to handle everyday family tasks that previously consumed five to eight hours of her week.
'It almost broke me'
Chang recalled struggling to balance professional and family responsibilities after the birth of her second child, despite having a supportive husband and a stable senior-level job.
"That first year of my second child's life was joyous in so many ways, but it was also the hardest of my life. It almost broke me, and I have a wonderful husband."
From managing school schedules and childcare emergencies to arranging family travel, the constant responsibilities had become overwhelming.
How AI manages her children's schedules
Despite having no engineering background, Chang built AI agents by following instructions generated by AI itself.
"Talk to me like I'm a seventh grader and teach me step-by-step what I should do in order to accomplish this task," she recalled asking the technology.
One agent now manages her children's sports schedules, calculating travel times across New York City and automatically adding calendar appointments.
According to Chang, the agent generated around 60 calendar invitations, including one that read, "Uber to game, 23 minutes."
Another agent monitors school emails, identifies important announcements and updates the family calendar. It also filters irrelevant information, such as events for a different language programme at her children's bilingual school, while flagging direct messages from teachers.
AI also plans family meals
Chang and her husband also use an AI agent for meal planning. Previously, the family relied on a rotation of approximately 15 dishes to accommodate dietary requirements and food allergies.
The agent now recommends new meals based on those restrictions and prepares shopping instructions, reducing the need for repeated planning.
However, Chang emphasised that AI is not infallible and requires regular checks to prevent mistakes.
She estimates that her weekly household administrative workload has fallen from five to eight hours to approximately two hours, including time spent reviewing the agents' work.
(Also read: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns against blindly trusting AI, calls for ‘emergency brake’)
The biggest benefit, she said, has been improved sleep, reduced stress and more enjoyable time with her children.
"With the extra time I have, I sleep more, and I get higher-quality sleep. I am less stressed and more pleasant to be around."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More