Monkey roams around in Delhi Metro station. Video prompts hilarious responses

A video of a monkey roaming around in a Delhi Metro station is the latest viral video that has created a buzz. The clip shows the animal slowly strolling around without paying any attention to the passers-by.

“A monkey entered the #Nawada station of Blue Line Metro in #Delhi on Monday morning. He slowly moved towards the exit gate while roaming around the station premises,” reads the caption of the video shared on the official Instagram page of Hindustan Times.

The video opens to show the monkey leisurely walking towards the turnstiles placed towards the exit of the station. The animal then crosses the gate and runs towards the exit. The reactions of the passengers to the monkey exploring the station make the video even more hilarious.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the video has also gathered several likes. The post prompted people to share various comments.

“Token to lele [Take the token],” joked an Instagram user. “Bina metro card/token ke andr jana nisedh hai [Entering metro without ticket or token is not allowed],” joined in another. “New passenger,” posted a third along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “He wants to travel by metro,” wrote a fourth.