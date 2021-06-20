Home / Trending / Monkey takes a ride in Delhi Metro, viral video stuns people
Monkey inside a Delhi Metro coach.(Twitter/@Paramjitdhillon)
Monkey takes a ride in Delhi Metro, viral video stuns people

The monkey first roamed around in a Delhi Metro coach and eventually settled on a seat next to a commuter.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 10:21 AM IST

A video purportedly showing a monkey roaming inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train surfaced on the social media on Saturday.

The video clip on Twitter showed the simian first roaming around in the carriage and eventually settling on a seat next to a commuter.

In the video of the purported incident, a person can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

Though the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) could not immediately confirm the incident, but in response to a video shared on Twitter, the Delhi Metro authorities asked to furnish coach details.

"Hi, thank you for reaching out. Kindly mention the coach number and current station for further assistance," it said in response to a tweet by a user on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look at the video of the monkey and Delhi Metro's reply:

Here's another video showcasing the incident:

new delhi delhi metro
