Mouse steals vada during pooja, internet reacts with ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. Watch

In an amusing and unexpected turn of events that has left social media users chuckling, a video showing a small mouse stealing a vada during a pooja has gone viral. The undated clip, shared on X, captures the scene of a rodent sneaking into a pooja setup and making away with the fried snack - traditionally offered as prasad - right in the middle of rituals. The swift act of ‘theft’ left many viewers amused.(X/@vedicvenus_)

The video begins with the pooja thali placed neatly with flowers and offerings, including a few vadas meant for the deity. Suddenly, the tiny mouse appears, scurrying toward the platter with surprising confidence. Then, in the blink of an eye, it grabs a vada almost twice its size and disappears before anyone can react.

“Show me more Beautiful than this!” the caption of the post read.

Social media reactions

The swift act of ‘theft’ left many viewers amused, with many joking about the mouse fulfilling its ‘Ganesh Chaturthi duties’.

Notably, in the Hindu mythology, the mouse holds a special significance as the vehicle (vahana) of Lord Ganesha. This coincidence didn’t escape users’ notice, as memes and jokes referencing the connection flooded the comments section.

“God sent his assistant to take food,” wrote one user. “Proof that prasad tastes divine,” quipped another.

“Even Lord Ganesha’s mouse couldn’t resist the vada!” said a third user.

However, not everyone found the video cute. Some users called the incident unhygienic, raising concerns about rodents getting near food. A few even questioned what would happen if such an incident occurred on a regular day rather than Ganesh Chaturthi.

“what if it was not ganesh chathurthi ? would this still look beautiful,” asked one user.

“Are isme beautiful kya hai plague se mare jaoge,” commented another.

“What if this happens any other day... the race will begin to kill that mouse. But if it is Vinayaka Chathurthi, everyone feels blessed,” remarked one user.