Mrunal Thakur cutely interacts with a kid aboard a flight, people react

Published on Jan 16, 2023 08:15 PM IST

Mrunal Thakur shared a video of her cute interaction with her fellow passenger on Instagram, and it has curled up people’s lips in a smile.

Actor Mrunal Thakur is an avid social media user who regularly shares snaps and videos of herself with her followers. She recently boarded an IndiGo flight and interacted with a cute fellow passenger. Not just this, she even treated her fans with a selfie and videos of herself playing with the kid, and it has curled up people’s lips in a smile. The share has also received numerous love-filled comments on Instagram.

Mrunal shared the Instagram post with several emoticons, including a baby and an aeroplane emoji. She first shared a happy selfie with the kid who made her flight experience memorable. The first video, shared by Sita Ramam actor, shows her making cute faces to attract the kid’s attention. Another shows her saying ‘meow meow meow’ and ‘hello’ to the kid in a playful way.

Since being shared four hours ago, the post has received more than four lakh likes and a flurry of comments from verified handles and fans.

“This is the 1st time I’m seeing someone so happy with a baby right behind them in a flight,” wrote YouTuber Anmol Sachar. “So cuteeeee,” reacted TV actor Anushka Sen. “Congrats! Who’s the father!” joked comedian Tanmay Bhat. Actor Ronit Boseroy commented, “Can’t make up my mind about which one is cuter.” Actor Elli AvrRam remarked, “Omg that baby!!!” An individual wrote, “You found the best companion for the flight.” “Best thing on the Internet today,” posted another. “Cuuuuuutee,” expressed a third. Many also left love-struck emojis in the comments section.

