Muddy water comes out of tap in Bengaluru, X user shares video

A video of muddy water coming out of a tap was posted on social media. An X user shared the video that shows brown-coloured water coming out of a tap that is used for drinking in an apartment in Bengaluru. The image shows muddy water coming out of a tap in Bengaluru. (X/@Dhananjaya_Bdvt)

“Please see the quality of water we are getting in the Sobha Arena Apartment for Drinking. Please give us Cauvery Water at Judicial Layout, Thalagattapura, Kanakapura Main Road,” wrote X user Dhananjaya Padmanabhachar. He also tagged several people and organisations, including the CM of Karnataka, Deputy CM of Karnataka, and Bengaluru Police.

Padmanabhachar, in a follow-up tweet, also shared several pictures. The images show different kitchen utensils filled with muddy brown water. He wrote that these images were shared by other residents staying in the apartment.

Take a look at the video of the muddy water:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 89,000 likes. The share has further gathered close to 400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this video?

“This is water after a tank cleaning. That's why the colour of the water was changing from brown to white. If the video was extended a little more, then the watercolour would have been clear,” wrote an X user.

“Just curious is this borewell water or the Tanker Water?” asked another. To which, Padmanabhachar replied, “Don't know. This comes as RO-filtered water in the kitchen for drinking!” A third added, “Summers are gonna be hard on us. We need to use water cautiously, bore wells have dried up”. A fourth joked, “OMG! This looks crazy”. A fifth wrote, “This quality of water seems to be due to bad maintenance of water sump/tanks”.