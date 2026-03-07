Mukesh Ambani enjoys vada pav during India vs England match: ‘Pure desi vibes’

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Pure desi vibes Mukesh Sir enjoying vada pav during the match — true desi moment.”

The clip, shared by a fan page dedicated to Ambani, shows the Reliance Industries chairman enjoying a vada pav while watching the match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

A video showing industrialist Mukesh Ambani enjoying a vada pav during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi final between India and England has gone viral on social media.

India defeats England in thrilling semi final The video surfaced during the high scoring second semi final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 held on Thursday, March 5, at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium.

In a thrilling contest, India defeated England by seven runs to secure a place in the tournament final. The closely fought match kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final overs, with the Indian team successfully defending their total against England’s powerful batting line up.

The victory cleared India’s path to the championship clash, setting up a final showdown with New Zealand.

The Men in Blue will face New Zealand for the T20 World Cup title on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Celebrities and cricket stars in attendance The semi final clash attracted a number of prominent personalities from the worlds of business, cricket and Bollywood.

Among those present were Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and their son Akash Ambani. The family was seen cheering for the Indian team from the stands during the nail biting encounter.

Several Bollywood stars were also spotted at the stadium. Actor Ranbir Kapoor attended the match with Alia Bhatt, while Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were also seen enjoying the game from the stands.

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni was another notable presence at the venue, drawing attention from fans seated around him.

With India now through to the final, excitement continues to build among cricket lovers across the country as the team prepares for the much anticipated title clash against New Zealand.