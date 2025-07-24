Multi-millionaire CEO, 39, trampled to death by elephant at luxury safari in South Africa

A tragic incident unfolded at one of South Africa’s most luxurious game reserves as FC Conradie, the multi-millionaire co-owner of Gondwana Private Game Reserve, was killed by a charging elephant. The 39-year-old conservationist was attempting to guide a group of elephants.(Instagram/@fcconradie)

The 39-year-old conservationist was attempting to guide a group of elephants away from the tourist lodges when a massive bull turned on him, leading to a fatal mauling, Daily Mail reported.

The deadly encounter occurred as Conradie, a well-known figure in South African eco-tourism, tried to move the elephants out of a populated area. The six-ton bull reportedly gored him with its tusks and trampled him multiple times. Despite the efforts of nearby rangers, nothing could be done to save him.

Gondwana Private Game Reserve, a five-star safari destination near Mossel Bay on the famed Garden Route, is known for hosting celebrities and tourists seeking Big Five encounters. The lodge, which charges nearly £900 per couple per night, was reportedly full at the time of the incident. It remains unclear whether any guests witnessed the violent attack, the report further added.

This marks the second fatal elephant encounter at the 27,000-acre reserve in just over a year. In March 2023, 36-year-old David Kandela, a married father of one and staff member, was fatally attacked while guiding a herd through the Eco Tent Lodge area. Kandela was gored, dragged into the bush, and dismembered by elephants, including a former circus elephant named Bonnie.

More about FC Conradie

FC Conradie was also the head of the Caylix Group sports management company. Described by staff as deeply passionate about wildlife, particularly elephants, he was often seen photographing the animals he loved most, Daily Mail reported.

His wife of 10 years, 33-year-old La-ida, and their three sons, aged 6, 11, and 12, were left devastated by the news. The family lives in Stellenbosch, near Cape Town, where La-ida works at global financial firm Moore Stephens.

