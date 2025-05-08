Mumbai company’s ‘No South candidate’ job posting leaves internet in disbelief

An X user shared a screenshot claiming that it is of a job posting that specifies preference for candidates on the basis of where they are from. As per the visual shared on the social media platform, the job posting says “No South candidates”. It also says that the job is only for “Male candidates”. An X user's post about a Mumbai company's job posting has gone viral. (Unsplash/Alesia Kazantceva)

“No South candidates. Check out the reply in the second picture,” the X user wrote. The first screenshot shows a job posting looking for two techies for an office located in Mumbai’s Vikhroli. It specifies that the company is looking for candidates who have minimum 2 years of experience, can join immediately, and can work from office. It also says that the job is only for “Male candidates” and specifies “No south candidates.”

It also lists the requirements that the organisation is looking for in the candidates. “If you meet the requirements and are ready to contribute to our team, we'd like to hear from you,” reads the concluding lines of the post. HT.com has reached out to the company, this report will be updated on receiving a reply.

The X user also shared a response from an individual claiming he called out the company for its alleged job posting.

What did the candidate write?

As per the visual posted by the X user, the candidate slammed the company for the job posting. “As I can see, there's a point in the email saying ‘No South candidates’. We South Indians are not like dogs like you people, who join North Indian companies as if you’re working for your own family businesses,” read a part of the email. It then went on to slam North Indians. The sender signed off the email with his name, followed by “Pan India”.

An X user's post on an alleged job posting by a Mumbai company. (X/@MallikarjunaNH)

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Didn't your people migrate to other states? Hypocrisy.” Another posted, “Did you get a response? Curious to know why there is discrimination in a tech job.”

A third asked, “Does the 'No South candidate' mean South Mumbai instead of South India?” A fourth expressed, “I'm not from the South, but this is stupidity at its peak. The person is more into politics rather than running a company.”