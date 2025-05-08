Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai company’s ‘No South candidate’ job posting leaves internet in disbelief

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 08, 2025 07:16 PM IST

An X user claimed that a Mumbai company shared a job posting asking for “No South candidate”. It prompted an outrage on social media.

An X user shared a screenshot claiming that it is of a job posting that specifies preference for candidates on the basis of where they are from. As per the visual shared on the social media platform, the job posting says “No South candidates”. It also says that the job is only for “Male candidates”.

An X user's post about a Mumbai company's job posting has gone viral. (Unsplash/Alesia Kazantceva)
An X user's post about a Mumbai company's job posting has gone viral. (Unsplash/Alesia Kazantceva)

“No South candidates. Check out the reply in the second picture,” the X user wrote. The first screenshot shows a job posting looking for two techies for an office located in Mumbai’s Vikhroli. It specifies that the company is looking for candidates who have minimum 2 years of experience, can join immediately, and can work from office. It also says that the job is only for “Male candidates” and specifies “No south candidates.”

Also Read: Nearly 50% of Indian employees want to switch jobs, 30% experience daily stress: Gallup report

It also lists the requirements that the organisation is looking for in the candidates. “If you meet the requirements and are ready to contribute to our team, we'd like to hear from you,” reads the concluding lines of the post. HT.com has reached out to the company, this report will be updated on receiving a reply.

The X user also shared a response from an individual claiming he called out the company for its alleged job posting.

What did the candidate write?

As per the visual posted by the X user, the candidate slammed the company for the job posting. “As I can see, there's a point in the email saying ‘No South candidates’. We South Indians are not like dogs like you people, who join North Indian companies as if you’re working for your own family businesses,” read a part of the email. It then went on to slam North Indians. The sender signed off the email with his name, followed by “Pan India”.

An X user's post on an alleged job posting by a Mumbai company. (X/@MallikarjunaNH)
An X user's post on an alleged job posting by a Mumbai company. (X/@MallikarjunaNH)

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “Didn't your people migrate to other states? Hypocrisy.” Another posted, “Did you get a response? Curious to know why there is discrimination in a tech job.”

Also Read: Meta US employee slams India’s tech recruitment scene: ‘Typical India wala hisab’

A third asked, “Does the 'No South candidate' mean South Mumbai instead of South India?” A fourth expressed, “I'm not from the South, but this is stupidity at its peak. The person is more into politics rather than running a company.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Mumbai company’s ‘No South candidate’ job posting leaves internet in disbelief
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On