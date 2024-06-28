Mumbai cops jump into sea during high tide to save drowning woman. Watch

A post about the bravery of two Mumbai cops was shared on social media. They risked their own lives and jumped into the sea during high tide to save a woman from drowning. Their story has left people applauding and calling them heroes. The image shows cops in Mumbai bringing the drowning woman to safety with the help of bystanders. (X/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai Police shared a video showing the cops rescuing the woman and bringing her to safety. Other police members are seen taking care of her before helping her get into a vehicle to take her to the hospital.

“Turned the tide! Responding quickly to a drowning incident near Sundar Mahal Junction, Marine Drive, on-duty officials PC Kiran Thackeray & PC Anmol Dahifale, despite high tide, jumped into the sea & rescued the woman,” Mumbai Police wrote.

“The lady was then taken to the hospital by Marine Drive 1 Mobile van for further treatment where the doctors have confirmed her condition is stable and her relatives have been notified,” they added.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has accumulated more than 7.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected close to 43,000 likes, including one from actor Bhumi Pednekar.

How did Instagram users react to this rescue video by Mumbai Police?

“I have travelled across/lived in almost all major metro cities of India. It has been six years in Mumbai now. Never seen a city like this and felt safer in any other city. Mumbai police is the real gem for the nation,” shared an Instagram user.

Another individual added, “Respect for our Mumbai police.” A third expressed, “People forget that police are humans, too, and they have families. Such things put their lives at risk. Blessings to Mumbai Police.”

A fourth joined in and wrote, “Not all heroes wear capes”.

Mumbai Police has created a strong following on social media with its interesting posts. From raising awareness on various issues to sharing stories capturing the bravery of the cops to participating in viral trends, they have mastered the social media game. With over 1,600 posts, the department's Instagram handle has nearly 7.9 lakh followers.

What are your thoughts on this rescue video posted by Mumbai Police?