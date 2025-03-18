Mumbai firm’s 26 LPA job post error goes viral: ‘That’s why they need finance person’

A Mumbai-based investment management firm has gone viral for its job opening where internet users noticed a glaring error in salary calculation. The company recently took to LinkedIn to advertise for a series of job openings, including the position of “Associate – Founder’s Office (Finance).” While the job description seemed straightforward enough, social media users were amused by the salary offered for the position. A job post is going viral for its glaring salary miscalculation.(Representational image)

The company said that the chosen candidate would be paid a salary of ₹26 lakhs per annum. So far, so good. However, in the very next sentence, it claimed that the associate’s monthly salary would be ₹20 lakhs.

As you can see, something does not add up in the salary calculation.

HT.com has reached out to the company via LinkedIn and will update this copy on receiving a response.

The job posting

The job posting was shared on LinkedIn, where its description read: “The Associate – Founder’s Office (Finance) will serve as the Founder’s strategic financial partner, ensuring high-impact decision-making, structured financial oversight, and execution excellence.”

The salary was given under the “Compensation and Benefits” subheading, where perks included an annual retention bonus of ₹3.25 lakh, an ESOP grant of the same amount, and the opportunity to work alongside the founder, “gaining unparalleled access to high-stakes investment decisions.”

A screenshot of the salary calculation oversight was shared on X, where it sparked amusement.

Take a look at the post below:

In the comments section, many wondered how the investment management firm had made such an error.

“The monthly salary is 20 Lakhs, but the annual package is 26 LPA. Hmmm interesting,” wrote one X user.

“Now we know why they need a finance person,” another joked.

“Seems like they really do need an associate in finance,” an X user quipped.

“Acute attention to detail, like the extra zero they casually added there,” read a comment.