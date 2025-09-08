Mumbai man earns MBA at 52, family throws surprise party: 'Need pep talk from uncle ji'

A Mumbai-based man recently achieved a major academic milestone by completing his MBA degree at the age of 52. To celebrate, his son organised a surprise party with a playful theme that involved everyone wearing a mask featuring his father’s face and his master’s cap. A video of the unique celebration has now gone viral on the internet. The wholesome celebration has gone viral online.(Instagram/@maitreyasathe)

The moment was shared on Instagram by user Maitreya Sathe with the caption “graduATE”. On-screen text in the clip read: "pov: Your dad got MBA at 52, so you throw a surprise graduation party for him but the theme was him!"

In the video, the father enters his home to a room full of people wearing masks with his face. To make the celebration even more memorable, the family decorated the walls with colourful sticky notes, each bearing a small message of love and encouragement. The man reads the messages, and his initial expression of disbelief and joy soon turns into laughter and happiness as friends and family cheer him on.

Social media reactions

The heartwarming celebration has gone viral, with users praising the father’s achievement and the son’s creative way of marking the occasion.

“Awww, this one's so cute. Congratulations, Uncle. My mom too got her Masters at 50, I get the ecstasy!” one user wrote.

“And here I am dragging myself to finish up my EX MBA at 35. I need a pep talk from uncle ji asap. All the very best wishes to him,” commented another.

“This is the most wholesome thing I’ve seen on the internet today,” wrote a third user.

“Yesss!! Here's to celebrating people for doing amazing things, regardless of their age,” said one user.

“Multiverse of Dadness,” quipped another.