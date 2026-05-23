Mumbai man shares journey from sharing 1BHK with 5 people to ₹90,000 sea view flat
A man shared how he went from paying ₹3,500 rent in Mumbai to living in a ₹90,000 flat in four years.
A Mumbai man has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing his journey from living in a shared 1 BHK flat to renting a home worth ₹90,000 a month in the city. The man, identified as Anuj Gawande, posted a video on Instagram in which he spoke about his four year journey in Mumbai and how the city rewarded his hard work.
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In the video, Gawande said, "Hello friends, I am Anuj Gawande. I want to share something with you. Today, it has been four years since I came to Mumbai. And four years ago, when I came here, five of us used to live in a 1 BHK flat, for which my per-head share of the rent used to be around ₹3,500."
He then said that his life had changed significantly over the years because of consistent effort. "In four years, I have grown so much, made myself so capable, worked so hard, and put in so much effort, that today I am living in a ₹90,000 flat," he said.
(Also read: Mumbai firm bars candidates living in PGs and rented flats, internet says ‘big red flag’)
Inside the ₹90,000 flat
The video showed glimpses of his home as he walked viewers through the space. "Look at this, this is my hall, this is my hall, and this is the hall. This is my kitchen. Look at this, this is Mumbai life. This is the fridge, this is the hall, and this is my workstation" he said in the clip.
Gawande also showed the view from his home and claimed that much of Mumbai, including the sea, was visible from there. "And look at this, this is my view. From here, the whole of Mumbai is visible. The whole of Mumbai, and over there is the sea," he added.
He ended the video with a message for those trying to make it in the city. "So brother, just work, do hard work, move forward, and earn money. Brother, there is a lot of work in Mumbai, a lot, a whole lot of work. And understand this, if you are not working, then you should leave, brother. Nothing can happen for you."
The clip was shared with the caption, "Versova village to 90k rented flat."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video drew mixed reactions online. One user wrote, "This is the Mumbai motivation people need." Another said, "From ₹3,500 rent to ₹90,000 rent is actually a crazy journey." A third commented, "Hard work pays, but Mumbai is not easy for everyone." Another user reacted, "The confidence is real, but the struggle behind this must have been huge."
(Also read: ‘Full-time content creator’ reveals jaw-dropping rent for 2BHK in Mumbai)
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More