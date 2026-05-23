Mumbai man shares journey from sharing 1BHK with 5 people to ₹90,000 sea view flat

A Mumbai man has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing his journey from living in a shared 1 BHK flat to renting a home worth ₹90,000 a month in the city. The man, identified as Anuj Gawande, posted a video on Instagram in which he spoke about his four year journey in Mumbai and how the city rewarded his hard work. A man claimed Mumbai changed his life as he moved from a shared 1BHK to a sea view flat in four years. (Instagram/act_anuj_)

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In the video, Gawande said, "Hello friends, I am Anuj Gawande. I want to share something with you. Today, it has been four years since I came to Mumbai. And four years ago, when I came here, five of us used to live in a 1 BHK flat, for which my per-head share of the rent used to be around ₹3,500."

He then said that his life had changed significantly over the years because of consistent effort. "In four years, I have grown so much, made myself so capable, worked so hard, and put in so much effort, that today I am living in a ₹90,000 flat," he said.

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Inside the ₹ 90,000 flat The video showed glimpses of his home as he walked viewers through the space. "Look at this, this is my hall, this is my hall, and this is the hall. This is my kitchen. Look at this, this is Mumbai life. This is the fridge, this is the hall, and this is my workstation" he said in the clip.

Gawande also showed the view from his home and claimed that much of Mumbai, including the sea, was visible from there. "And look at this, this is my view. From here, the whole of Mumbai is visible. The whole of Mumbai, and over there is the sea," he added.

He ended the video with a message for those trying to make it in the city. "So brother, just work, do hard work, move forward, and earn money. Brother, there is a lot of work in Mumbai, a lot, a whole lot of work. And understand this, if you are not working, then you should leave, brother. Nothing can happen for you."

The clip was shared with the caption, "Versova village to 90k rented flat."

Watch the clip here: