Home / Trending / Mumbai police band's soulful rendition of Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahin wins hearts

Mumbai police band's soulful rendition of Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahin wins hearts

ByVrinda Jain
May 24, 2023 02:42 PM IST

Mumbai police band was seen playing Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahin. Several people said that they enjoyed watching the video.

Mumbai Police frequently captivate people with their engaging posts on social media. Their Instagram feed is brimming with diverse content, from witty to outright hilarious. Once again, Mumbai Police has managed to grab the attention of thousands as their band, Khaki Studio, mesmerized viewers by performing the timeless classic Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahin. This delightful song is from the 1957 film Paying Guest and has been sung by Kishore Kumar.

Mumbai Police band plays Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahin.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Mumbai Police band plays Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahin.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Also Read: Mumbai police band's rendition of Bella Ciao is a must watch

"Hear the mesmerising rendition of the iconic song 'Mana Janab Ne Pukara' by our Mumbai Police Band. The performance by #KhakiStudio is sure to leave you in awe of the band!" wrote Mumbai Police as they shared the video. The clip begins to show the police force sitting with instruments in their hands. Some of the instruments that they play are drums, saxophone, clarinet and more.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 8,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual wrote, "Mumbai police is the best at everything." A second added, "Enjoyed listening to this." A third posted, "This is so melodious." What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police band kishore kumar + 1 more
mumbai police band kishore kumar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out