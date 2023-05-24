Mumbai police band's soulful rendition of Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahin wins hearts

Mumbai Police frequently captivate people with their engaging posts on social media. Their Instagram feed is brimming with diverse content, from witty to outright hilarious. Once again, Mumbai Police has managed to grab the attention of thousands as their band, Khaki Studio, mesmerized viewers by performing the timeless classic Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahin. This delightful song is from the 1957 film Paying Guest and has been sung by Kishore Kumar. Mumbai Police band plays Mana Janab Ne Pukara Nahin.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

"Hear the mesmerising rendition of the iconic song 'Mana Janab Ne Pukara' by our Mumbai Police Band. The performance by #KhakiStudio is sure to leave you in awe of the band!" wrote Mumbai Police as they shared the video. The clip begins to show the police force sitting with instruments in their hands. Some of the instruments that they play are drums, saxophone, clarinet and more.

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 8,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

An individual wrote, "Mumbai police is the best at everything." A second added, "Enjoyed listening to this." A third posted, "This is so melodious." What do you think about this video?