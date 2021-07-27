Mumbai Police posts ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ meme to remind people about online safety

If you haven’t been staying off social media, you probably know all about the ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ video that’s gone completely viral. The video has prompted people on Instagram to demonstrate different things using the track and they’re a treat to watch. Now Mumbai Police has also joined those people in sharing their version of a ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ meme. What’s more, it comes with an important lesson in complete Mumbai Police style.

Through this post, the police page is trying to remind people about online safety and the importance of a strong password. “Was your bachpan ka pyaar a secret? Then your password might still be safe. Just add a few special characters to it!” says the post shared by Mumbai Police. The image shared along with the post highlights the same advice.

See Mumbai Police’s post below:





Since being posted some three hours ago, the share has received over 45,000 likes and counting. Several people have posted reactions to the post, appreciating the way the message has been conveyed.

“You’ve won this trend!” shared an Instagram user. “Brilliant creativity,” added another. “Give the admin a raise,” reacted a third. “Hats off guys,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think about this share by Mumbai Police?