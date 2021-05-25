Mumbai Police’s reply to Twitter user requesting to step outside garners praise

When it comes to churning out creative content to spread awareness, Mumbai Police does a great job with their witty posts. Now, the department’s reply to a Twitter user’s request has grabbed much attention from tweeple and may impress you too.

It all started when Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police tweeted a post to urge people to stay indoors and enjoy the sunny weather. “A Perfect Climate To Remain Indoors,” read the caption.

It's a Hot Sunny Sunday.

It's a Hot Sunny Sunday.

A Perfect Climate To Remain Indoors.

To this, a Twitter user replied with a request. “Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?” it read.

Sir, my name is Sunny. Can I go outside?





The individual’s tweet was reposted by Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle with a tongue-in-cheek reply. After taking a look at it, you may find yourself cheering for the department’s sassy yet concerned response.

“Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don’t compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety,” the department tweeted.

Sir, if you are truly that star at the centre of the solar system, around which Earth & the other components of solar system revolve, we hope you realise the responsibility you are shouldering! Don't compromise it by exposing yourself to the virus please! Be the #SunshineOfSafety





The reply has garnered almost 1,500 likes since being shared on May 24. “Yes just brilliant. Keep up with the spirit, proud of Mumbai Police full team,” cheered a Twitter user. “Whoever is writing the tweets for you guys, take a bow,” commented another.

