Mumbai Police's post has prompted people to share all sorts of replies (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Mumbai Police says you don’t need to reply to every message. Here’s why

“Kyunki Har Message Ka Reply Dena Zaruri Nahin Hota Hai!” Mumbai Police shared.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 10:36 AM IST

Mumbai Police has a strong social media presence and they regularly use that to share advisory posts to create awareness about various issues. Their latest post is no different and it urges people to following the norms regarding the ongoing pandemic.

“Kyunki Har Message Ka Reply Dena Zaruri Nahin Hota Hai!” they wrote and shared a picture. Their post is complete with the hashtags #GhostingForGood and #TakingOnCorona.

Take a look at the post they shared:

Since being posted a day ago, their share has gathered more than 15,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people praising the creativity of the team behind the page. Many also appreciated Mumbai Police using humour to spread advisory messages. A few also took the route of hilarity to express their reactions.

“Imagine having these many friends,” joked an Instagram user. “I don't even have friends man,” shared another. “Nice creative and social message,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by Mumbai Police?

mumbai police

