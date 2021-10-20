Home / Trending / Mumbai Police share a message for noise polluters in Instagram post
trending

Mumbai Police share a message for noise polluters in Instagram post

The latest share on the Instagram page of Mumbai Police has a message for noise polluters.
The post asks netizens to swipe left to identify their driving personality.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
The post asks netizens to swipe left to identify their driving personality.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Copy Link
By Shreya Garg

Mumbai Police have aced the game of devising creative ways to send across messages pertaining to rules and regulations on their social media handles. Their latest share is an addition to such posts and has a message for noise polluters.

“Every time you press the horn, it defines your driving personality,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The share consists of two images. In the first frame, it asks netizens to swipe left to identify their driving personality. All four options include the sound of a horn, 'Peep'. In the second frame, it says ‘You’re a noise polluter.”

Take a look at the creative post:
  +

The post was shared over an hour ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 7,700 likes and counting.

“Honestly I don't remember the last time I honked. Patience is the key,” wrote one Instagram user. “Sorry but in my bike there is no horn,” commented another with a laughing out loud emoticon.

What are your thoughts on this too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out