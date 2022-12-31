Mumbai police warn people against the dangers of drinking and driving with witty posts

The new year is just a few hours away, and a lot of us are waiting to celebrate tonight. Some might celebrate at home with their families, some will go to their friend's place, and others might have a good time at a club. While we all have something or the other planned, one should remember not to take risks on new year's eve or indulge in any dangerous activities. To remind people of the same, recently, the official handle of Mumbai Police shared a series of posts where they warned people against the dangers of drinking and driving.

In the first post, they shared a picture of a mojito and wrote, "Moh for Mojito? Better not drive!" In the caption, they added, "This 'moh' Maya has grave consequences."

In the second post, they shared a picture of a Long Island Ice Tea (LIIT) and said, “Long drive after a LIIT party? Not a lit idea.”

For the third one, a margarita picture says, "No margarita on Mumbai's margs."

The fourth picture shows a sidecar and says, "If you have had too many, have a sidecar ready."

Lastly, they showed a photo of a cosmopolitan and wrote, "Keep your cosmopolitan city accident free."

So, this new year, remember Mumbai Police's advice and stay safe.