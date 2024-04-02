 Mumbai woman with 4 LPA salary seeks groom who earns 'at least 1 crore, is surgeon or CA' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Mumbai woman with 4 LPA salary seeks groom who earns 'at least 1 crore, is surgeon or CA'

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 02, 2024 09:33 PM IST

A snapshot showing the list of a woman's expectations from her groom was shared on X, and needless to say, it quickly went viral.

A 37-year-old woman from Mumbai seeking a groom has gone viral on social media. But why? She had a specific set of expectations regarding the type of partner she wished to marry. A snapshot showing the list of her expectations was shared on X, and needless to say, it quickly went viral.

The woman wanted someone who earned 'at least one crore'. (Pixabay)
The woman wanted someone who earned 'at least one crore'. (Pixabay)

X user Ambar posted the snapshots. When translated from Marathi to English, the woman shared that she works Mumbai. She wants someone who has their own home, job or business in Mumbai. In addition, she also wants an educated family and prefers a surgeon or a CA.

The snapshot also revealed that she wants a person who earns at least one crore per annum.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on April 2. Since being posted, it has gained more than 74,000 views. The share also has over 1,300 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

How did X users react to this tweet?

An individual wrote, "As per IT data, only 1.7 lakh people have an income higher than one crore in India. So her chance of finding her 'dream' man is 0.01% at 37 yrs of age."

A second said, "Nothing wrong with this. Everyone has a right to choose.

She has the right to choose her groom. Likewise, men have the right to reject her."

A third commented, "I have gone through this so-called marriage marketplace and have also encountered such profiles. I have found that such profiles are made by parents who have high expectations."

"Clearly, the 37-year-old has a lot of debt and other financial expenses planned that the groom will need to pay for," posted a fourth.

A fifth added, "Looks like growing up, she had a crush on some Italian. Not the USA, Canada, Australia, UK, France or Switzerland, but Italy!"

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
