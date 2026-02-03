Mumbai-born woman films 6'5 Lithuanian boyfriend struggling to fit in 2nd AC seat

A viral Instagram video highlights the hilarious reality of cross-cultural travel. The video shows the struggle of a foreigner to occupy an upper berth in 2nd AC. The clip, shared by a Mumbai-born woman, features her Lithuanian partner. The Lithuanian man who managed to fit into a 2nd AC seat on an Indian train. (Instagram/@kiska_nahi_manti_ye_shanti)

“He fits… emotionally. Physically? Debatable. Should I make him try more Indian train classes?” Shanti Mudaliyar wrote while sharing the video.

Also Read: 20-year-old woman says ‘I’ve felt less safe traveling alone in America’ than in remote parts of India The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Testing if my 6'5 Lithuanian boyfriend can survive Indian Railways.” She then asks her partner how he is feeling, and he replies, “Good”.

Mudaliyar then films her boyfriend trying to fit in the upper berth of a 2nd AC coach.

HT.com has reached out to Shanti Mudaliyar, this report will be updated when she responds.