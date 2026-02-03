Mumbai-born woman films 6'5 Lithuanian boyfriend struggling to fit in 2nd AC seat
A video shared by a Mumbai-born woman featuring her Lithuanian boyfriend has won people’s hearts.
A viral Instagram video highlights the hilarious reality of cross-cultural travel. The video shows the struggle of a foreigner to occupy an upper berth in 2nd AC. The clip, shared by a Mumbai-born woman, features her Lithuanian partner.
“He fits… emotionally. Physically? Debatable. Should I make him try more Indian train classes?” Shanti Mudaliyar wrote while sharing the video.
The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Testing if my 6'5 Lithuanian boyfriend can survive Indian Railways.” She then asks her partner how he is feeling, and he replies, “Good”.
Mudaliyar then films her boyfriend trying to fit in the upper berth of a 2nd AC coach.
How did social media react?
“Itna lamba!” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “Do try Vande Bharat next.” A third argued, “What a bad way to make someone hate India. Gosh. He found a new version of poverty on that train.” Mudaliyar responded, “Contrary to your comment, he actually enjoyed the sleeper trains the most.”
Last year, Mudaliyar shared a post documenting her journey from Mumbai to Lithuania. She shared that she relocated about nine years ago.
“Born and raised in Mumbai, but somehow ended up doing my Bachelors in Biomedical Engineering in Tamil Nadu. Four years of good friends, bad canteen food, and a university that thought women were supposed to be part-time prisoners. Cute, no? By 2016 I was done. Told my parents I was moving abroad-dad nearly had a heart attack, mom became my partner-in-crime. Did my first Delhi trip solo for the visa, felt like a Bollywood runaway bride... except instead of London or New York, I landed in... Lithuania.”
She shared that after visiting the country, she pursued her higher studies. Even during the pandemic, she stayed in Lithuania, where she eventually found the love of her life.
