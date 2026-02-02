20-year-old woman says ‘I’ve felt less safe traveling alone in America’ than in remote parts of India

Foreign traveller's honest take on India's culture and stereotypes goes viral: 'It's not wrong, it's just different'

“CONTROVERSIAL OPINION but I’ve felt less safe traveling alone in America as a young girl then in some of the most remote parts of India,” Sophia Lee tweeted.

A 20-year-old traveller is sparking a viral debate after claiming she feels safer navigating the remote parts of India than travelling alone in the United States. Sharing her "controversial opinion" online, she described feeling a greater sense of security in isolated Indian regions compared to her experiences in America.

How did social media react? The post prompted a flurry of remarks on social media. While some agreed with Lee, others argued against it.

An individual posted, “America is super unsafe, man. I always felt those bad vibes out there!” Another added, “There are so many people that no one can really harass women. Travelling alone at night or something is probably something I will warn against.”

Also Read: Foreigner shares how her life changed after coming to Rishikesh: ‘I feel the connection’ A third commented, “Yes, everything is relative. One can say it is dirty, but saying it is unsafe would be a flat-out lie. People who have travelled across the world can vouch for this fact.” A fourth wrote, “That is true of men as well. Never felt safe travelling through remote areas of the Pacific Northwest or Oregon, or CA for that matter… while I have always felt safe in remote areas of Uttarakhand Himalayas… or deserts of Rajasthan or mountains of Arunachal India!”

Who is Sophia Lee? According to her LinkedIn bio, she is a 20-year-old filmmaker. She says she wants to become the “youngest and fastest person to visit every country in the world,” and her list includes both poles, too. In addition to Instagram and X, she regularly shares her travel content on TikTok.

